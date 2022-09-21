CLOSE

Future is, without a doubt, one of the biggest hitmaking artists of his era, and his catalog is certainly potent enough to generate him wealth for years. The Freebandz honcho sold off a significant portion of his publishing catalog to Influence Media Partners for an undisclosed amount according to a new report.

As reported by Music Business Worldwide, Influence Media Partners announced the purchase of Future’s catalog, adding to other big purchases of publishing catalogs the firm has made in its three years of existence.

“The impressive catalog marks Influence Media’s latest eight-figure acquisition and builds on the company’s commitment to investing in modern evergreens and cementing hip-hop and R&B’s high value in the music rights marketplace,” Influence Media shared in a statement on Tuesday (September 20).

Future, real name Nayvadius Wilburn, got his start in music back in 2004 according to what we’ve been able to glean from Wikipedia but much of his current status as a chart-topping star occurred over the past 10 years. To note, Influence Media purchased Future’s catalog of writings between 2004 and 2020, covering 612 songs and a number of high-profile collaborations with Drake, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

Rene McLean, a partner and Founding Advisor of Influence Media, added in a statement, “Future is a cultural icon. He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways that no one has ever expected.”

Influence Media also purchased the catalogs of Tainy, Jesse Reyez, and more.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Future Sells Portion Of Publishing Catalog To Influence Media Partners appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Future Sells Portion Of Publishing Catalog To Influence Media Partners was originally published on hiphopwired.com