DCEU Head Honcho James Gunn Cancels ‘Wonder Woman 3’

When Guardians of The Galaxy director/writer James Gunn took over as the studio chief for DC films over at Warner Bros. earlier this year he promised big changes and boy is he delivering on that promise.

According to Variety, Gunn is already making moves over at Warner Bros. and the first official casualty of his new regime is Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman franchise that started off with a bang in 2017 but ended, for now, with a whimper when Wonder Woman 1984 belly-flopped both critically and commercially in 2020.

According to a studio insider, after Jenkins submitted a treatment for a third “Wonder Woman,” she was informed by studio leadership that it did not mesh with Gunn and Safran’s emerging plans for the DC Universe, and the studio would not make the project.

The word came just a day after Wonder Woman star, Gal Gadot took to social media to post how honored she was to have taken on the role and that “I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you”

Maybe Gadot heard Gunn planned on shutting down Wonder Woman 3 and thought if she could show him how much fans loved the franchise with an emotional Instagram post he’d change his mind?

Didn’t work. But that’s not all.

Rumors have been circling that James and his partner-in-crime, Peter Safran, plan on completely rebooting the DCEU over at Warner Bros. which could spell the end of Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman, The Rock’s Black Adam, and maybe even the return of Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel 2. Come on, b. Take Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and even Shazam, but let us have Cavill as Superman for God’s sake! We wouldn’t mind seeing The Rock’s Black Adam take on Superman either. Just sayin.’

There is still every chance that Cavill, Gadot, Momoa and Johnson could return to the DC fold in one way or another. They’re enormously popular stars with global appeal who all seem eager to suit up again. Only Gunn and Safran know for sure, however, whether they’ll get the call.

Regardless of who or what, it should be interesting to see where Gunn and Safran plan on going with the DCEU when they reveal their plans next week to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. One thing we know for sure though is that aside it can’t be any worse than what’s been done with the DCEU post-Man of Steel. Or can it? Let us know in the comment section what you think of Gunn’s decision to dead Wonder Woman 3 and possibly all other projects in the comments section below.

