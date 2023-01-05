CLOSE

The man alleged to have shot and killed Migos member Takeoff last November is now out of jail thanks to a hefty bond being posted.

According to reports, Patrick Xavier Clark was released from the Harris County jail on Wednesday (Jan. 4th). His bond was set at $1 million. Clark is set to appear back in court on March 9th to stand trial for the murder of Kirsnick Khari Ball, aka TakeOff, one-third of the Atlanta, Georgia Grammy Award-nominated group Migos.

The 33-year-old had initially received a bond of $2 million after his arrest by law enforcement on December 1st. Clark’s lawyers, Letitia Quinones and Carl Moore argued that the bond amount was excessive and unconstitutional. Under the law in Texas, bond amounts are set to ensure that defendants make their date in court and not to confine them unnecessarily if they’re unable to financially post bail. Clark had also surrendered his passport, no longer making him a flight risk.

The conditions of Clark’s release according to court records stipulate that he remains on house arrest. He’s also mandated to wear a GPS monitor to track his movements and cannot have any contact with individuals involved with the shooting investigation. This includes veteran music executive J Prince & his family, along with the family of TakeOff. He is also barred from possessing deadly weapons.

Clark was arrested after Houston police determined he was the prime suspect due to surveillance footage from that night as well as other evidence including his fingerprints that were found on a bottle at the scene. The allegation against Clark is that he pulled out a gun and fired after an argument over a dice game that fellow Migos member (and Takeoff’s uncle) Quavo was involved in outside of a bowling alley. Takeoff was struck in the head and torso and died at the scene, with police deeming him an innocent bystander.

The post Alleged Takeoff Shooter Freed on $1 Million Bond appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Alleged Takeoff Shooter Freed on $1 Million Bond was originally published on hiphopwired.com