HBO Max Cancels DC’s ‘Titans’ & ‘Doom Patrol’

As if Henry Cavill’s retirement as Superman wasn’t bad enough, now DC fans have another reason to be sad. It’s been announced that both the Titans and Doom Patrol series will be coming to an end in their next season on HBO Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the current fourth season will be the last for both of the fan-favorite comic book drama series. But ultimately, it didn’t come as a surprise to the show’s producers given the shakeups that have been made ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios at Warner Bros. From canceling Wonder Woman 3 (saw that one coming) to stripping Henry Cavill of Superman’s red cape (that one hurt), Gunn and Safran have been making huge changes to the DC Universe. And this may be the latest move made as they gear up for a total reboot of the struggling comic book film universe.

Though many fans will be disappointed to see these shows go, HBO Max does plan on giving them a proper sendoff to satisfy viewers and comic book fans alike.

“While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to THR. “We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again.”

Back in 2018 Titans hit the scene with a bang as fans immediately fell in love with the television series which premiered on DC Universe and ultimately lead to a Doom Patrol spinoff series a year later. Now that both have fallen victim to the Gunn regime, we can only wonder if these characters will ever be “reborn” with new actors or if they’ll be joining the Justice League as memories of a DC Universe that struggled to get off the ground in a Marvel dominated film market. Still, the Titans team are proud of what they’ve created the past few years and aren’t upset about how things played out in the end.

“I’m immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all 49 episodes over the last five-plus years,” Titans exec producer Walker said. “I couldn’t have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I’m incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they’ve built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve.”

Are you upset that Titans and Doom Patrol won’t be returning for more? Let us know in the comments section below.

