Lululemon Is The Latest Brand Nike Sues For Infringement

Nike continues to fiercely protect their trademark. The Swoosh is suing Lululemon for infringement for a second time.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Beaverton, Oregon-based brand believes the Athleisure imprint has repurposed their signature Flyknit technology for their own sneaker releases. The shoes in question include the Blissfeel, Strongfeel, Chargefeel Low and Chargefeel Low. According to Lulu’s website the Blissfeel, a runner exclusively for women, boasts that their “Comfort-focused upper moves like a supportive extension of your foot.” Nike claims its three patents at issue concern textile and other elements, including one addressing how the footwear will perform when force is applied; specifically “fabric that fits like a sock”.

A representative from Lululemon says “Nike’s claims are unjustified, and we look forward to proving our case in court” in a statement to Business Insider.

This is not the first time Nike has taken umbrage with Lulu. Back in January of 2022 they sued Lulu over their newly acquired Mirror Home Gym claiming they infringed on six Nike patents including determining a user’s exertion through sensory data and Mirror’s “Face Off” feature which allows users to compete against each other in workouts. Lululemon purchased Mirror Home Gym back in July 2020 for an estimated $435 million dollars. Recently Nike filed legal complaints against BAPE whose signature BAPESTA sneaker is a clone of the iconic Air Force 1.

