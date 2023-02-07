Grambling State University Music Studio Named After Alum E-40

CLOSE

In today’s episode of Earl Stevens Had Us Thinking Rational, West Coast Hip Hop legend E-40 is gifting his alma mater with 100 racks because HBCU music programs matter—and who better to send that message than a music veteran with more than three decades in the game?

According to TMZ, the “Yay Area” rapper donated $100,000 Friday to Grambling State University in order to help the HBCU fund its various music programs and marching band.

E-40, who attended GSU beginning in 1986, told students and faculty at the school that he wanted to let people know there “ain’t nothin’ wrong with being in band,” and he just wanted “to make a contribution” to help his school’s music department—*wait for it*—In a Major Way. (Please don’t delete me, 40 fans.)

But GSU had a little surprise for the Vallejo emcee in return. After E-40 announced the huge contribution he made to the university, the GSU Tigers revealed The Earl “E-40” Stevens Sound Recording studio, which TMZ described as “a commemorative installation to inspire students’ music hustle.”

He explained growing up in his impoverished Vallejo, CA neighborhood led him to look for an escape and hopped on the first train smokin’ when the Grambling opportunity came — and never looked back but jumped forward into a career of platinum plaques, millions of streams and mounds of classic songs!!!

Thanks to 40, the 122-year-old campus has the chance to produce the best rappers in college!!!Imagine that —rappers reminding the world that Hip-Hop has always been about education, just as much as it is about the culture and community. Much respect to E-40. This is a great look!

