CLOSE

Andy Reid is best known as one of the best football minds in the NFL today, but nobody would confuse him for being an expert on modern-day Hip-Hop. During a media session on Wednesday (Feb. 8), the Kansas City Chiefs head coach was asked to name the top three rappers alive and the results were hilarious.

Andy Reid, 64, was at the podium fielding questions from members of the media ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (Feb. 12). Among the reporters in the room, former NFL player Brandon Marshall used the moment to test Coach Reid’s Hip-Hop knowledge and the results were actually shocking.

“Do the Fat Boys count as one rapper?” Reid fired back, according to a report from local outlet The Kansas City Star. “All right, Jay-Z, shoot, I don’t know. I’m missing Master P. Yeah, I’m giving you all the old ones. Lil Wayne, wasn’t he just at our place? Who was just at our place?”

As the outlet notes, the name Coach Reid was searching for was Lil Jon, who was a halftime performer at the AFC Divisional Playoffs game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead. Close, but no cigar, kind sir.

We’re actually impressed that Coach Andy Reid had the swiftness to name that many rappers but it figures that many of the stars he’s coached over the years blasted their tunes and put Reid up on game.

Check out the hilarious exchange below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Namedrops Fat Boys, Jay-Z & More At News Conference appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Namedrops Fat Boys, Jay-Z & More At News Conference was originally published on hiphopwired.com