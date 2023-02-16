Michael Jordan To Donate $10M To Make-A-Wish America

CLOSE

Michael Jordan set plenty of records in his legendary basketball career and now he’s breaking records in the realm of charitable giving. This coming Friday (Feb. 17), Air Jordan will donate $10 million to Make-A-Wish America, making it the largest individual donation in the organization’s history.

Michael Jordan will be turning 60 this Friday and is using the milestone birthday to make the donation as shared in a press release released on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

From Make-A-Wish American’s website:

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” said Michael Jordan. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration. I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.”

“Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court, but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses. We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true.”

The funds will be used to establish an endowment to distribute monies in support of creating future meetings between the children and their favorite stars they’re hoping to meet.

Solid work from Michael Jordan here and an early happy birthday shout from us!

