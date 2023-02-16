BBC Creating Documentary & Podcast On Kanye West aka Ye

CLOSE

The artist known as Ye is expected to be the subject of an upcoming documentary and a podcast from the BBC.

Word has it that Mobeen Azhar will be the host of the We Need to Talk About Kanye documentary planned by the British network. (The title is tentative, per the network.) The BAFTA-winning investigative journalist will follow the “Flashing Lights” rapper as he sets out on his campaign to become president in 2024. Azhar has been lauded for his work as the lead journalist in the documentary The Battle for Britney, which covered the battle over pop star Britney Spears’ conservatorship in detail.

The one-off documentary will be accompanied by an eight-part podcast series entitled The Kanye Story. The series is expected to feature various figures from Ye’s life from his early days until now. Both projects were ordered by the newly-minted Head of Popular Music Jonathan Rothery. UK-based company Forest Sounds will be in charge of the production, with Abacus Media Rights handling the distribution. No date has been set for the documentary, which will air on BBC Two.

The news comes as Ye is dealing with the aftermath of his antisemitic remarks & behavior, which began on Twitter last October. Since then, he has suffered multiple setbacks on the business front, including the severing of ties with Adidas. It has not stopped him from associating with far-right figures like Nick Fuentes and meeting with former President Donald Trump last Thanksgiving.

Another project featuring the multi-hyphenate entertainer done in collaboration with MRC was shelved in October. MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley released a statement at that time, saying:“Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.”

