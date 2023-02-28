Pusha T Remixes Melle Mel’s “White Lines” For ‘Cocaine Bear’ Soundtrack

CLOSE

At this point no rapper is better equipped to talk white than Pusha T. He has updated a Melle Mel classic for the Cocaine Bear soundtrack.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Clipse member is back to doing what his fans love most. In support of the movie’s launch he has released “White Lines (Cocaine Bear Remix)”. In it he makes several clever references to the powdery substance that tie things back to Rap music but also films. “The dope boys go crazy, they know I get it out the jungle / I ain’t never been a runner, we ain’t never had to wonder / You heard the pilot lost the load, call that dumb and dumber”.

Cocaine Bear is a 2023 American comedy horror film directed and produced by Elizabeth Banks and written by Jimmy Warden. It is loosely inspired by the true story of the “Cocaine Bear”, an American black bear that ingested millions of dollars of lost cocaine in 1985. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta. The film marked the posthumous release for Liotta who died on May 26, 2022, with the film being dedicated to his memory.

You can listen to “White Lines (Cocaine Bear Remix)” below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

