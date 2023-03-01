CLOSE

It looks like the Queen Of All Media is mounting a comeback. Wendy Williams says she is formerly retired and wants to be a guest on The View.

As spotted on Deadline the Ocean Township native was spotted out and about in New York City while on trip to Petco. Paparazzi bumped into her and she was willing to have some small talk. “I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California,” Williams said. “I’m going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back”.

It seems she has her sights set all on business upon returning from her travels. “And then I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View, stuff like that. I am formerly retired” she revealed. This is not the first time she has hinted at living her best life. Last year as a guest at the Circle Of Sisters expo she made it clear that she wants to see the world. “I’m going to take a year of my life to fly and do and see things I’ve never done before, while I’m young enough” she said.

It’s been a couple of tough years for the legendary talk show host. Back in September 2021 she tested for COVID-19. While she correctly quarantined her health challenges only got worse. Her issues forced her to postpone the season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show several times causing the production staff to schedule other celebrities to sub in for her. Fast forward six months and Sherri Sheperd was offered her own show. It is unclear if Wendy Williams will take her talents to another television network or go to a streaming platform.

Photo: The Wendy Williams Show

