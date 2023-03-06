GloRilla Concert Chaos Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured

CLOSE

On Sunday night (March 5), a GloRilla concert in Rochester ended in a stampede that left nine people injured and one person dead.

Reportedly, the show was over and fans were leaving when a surge in the crowd caused a stampede. There are unconfirmed reports that gunfire is what caused a rush for the exit.

Reports CBS News:

Fans were leaving the concert of rapper GloRilla at the Main Street Armory as it ended just after 11 p.m. when they thought they heard gunfire inside the venue, causing the crowd to surge and rush toward the exit, the Rochester Police Department said in a news release.

“We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or anyone being shot or stabbed,” the statement said.

Officers outside of the venue made their way inside where they found three women “with significant injuries.”

Unfortunately, it was a 33-year-old woman who did not survive her injuries. Two other people are still reportedly in critical condition.

“As the night went on, an additional seven people arrived at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries from the event,” said Rochester PD in a statement. “Preliminary reports from people at the scene indicate that these injuries were caused from being trampled.”

GloRilla took to Twitter to express concern and offer up her prayers after hearing news of the incident. “Praying everybody is ok,” she tweeted early Monday morning.

Hip-Hop Wired offers its condolences to the family of the deceased and healthy recoveries to those injured.

