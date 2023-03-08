Rémy Martin Honors The DJ With New Bottle & Exhibit

CLOSE

To celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, Rémy Martin is releasing the last of its mixtape-influenced bottle series with an ode to the DJ and an interactive street art exhibit.

The storied cognac brand issued a press release announcing the VSOP Mixtape Volume 3 Limited Edition, the last collectible in a trilogy series. The bottle is designed with a flair, accompanied by a QR code that will allow patrons to find out about the composition of the lqiuor. It’s the precursor to a larger interactive augmented reality project being launched, known as the Rémy Martin Mixtape Street Art Museum.

The traveling exhibit will feature eight iconic masters of the turntables imagined through the artwork of illustrator Xia Gordon. The DJs being honored are Kool DJ Red Alert, DJ Spinderella, DJ Cocoa Chanelle, DJ Yella, DJ Marley Marl, DJ Shortcut, and DJ Jay Illa. In collaboration with the team at Fred & Farid New York, Gordon will create eight murals in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Francisco. Each mural will depict the journey and career of each DJ.

Those who see the murals and scan the QR code embedded in them can win a chance to attend a Rémy Martin Mixtape listening event sponsored by iHeart Media in the respective city. The Universal Hip-Hop Museum is also a co-sponsor of the series which will take place through July 2023, further showcasing the cognac brand’s commitment to the museum’s mission of preserving Hip-Hop culture.

“Rémy Martin has been linked to music for decades. With the release of this third mixtape, we are curating a new kind of vintage celebration that puts the living legacy of music and cognac culture forever at the center,” said Rémy Martin Global Executive Director Amaury Vinclet in the press release.

“With such a historic year for hip-hop, we couldn’t be more excited to team up with celebrated icons in Mixtape culture to announce the launch of the VSOP Mixtape Vol. 3 Limited Edition. This year’s Mixtape release includes an interactive A.R. experience which highlights the vibrance of VSOP tied to a pinnacle moment in music history,” said Rémy Martin Americas Vice President Tina Reejsinghani.

The VSOP Mixtape Vol 3. Limited Edition is now available for purchase at stores in select markets. For more information, those interested can visit RemyMartin.com.

The post Rémy Martin Honors The DJ With New Bottle & Exhibit appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Rémy Martin Honors The DJ With New Bottle & Exhibit was originally published on hiphopwired.com