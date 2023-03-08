Snoop Dogg And Wiz Khalifa Announce ‘High School Reunion’ Tour

Get your lungs ready now. Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa have announced they are hitting the stage together again with the High School Reunion tour.
As spotted on Hypebeast, the two friends and frequent collaborators are bringing their unique brand of chemistry to life this summer. On Monday, March 6 Snoop and Wiz announced the High School Reunion tour. This upcoming run will also include Too $hort, Warren G and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 33-city tour kicks off Friday, July 7 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The High School Reunion tour is making stops across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston and more before wrapping up in Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre Saturday Aug. 27.
Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg will not only perform their respective classics but will also celebrate the release of the forthcoming sequel to their 2012 film Mac & Devin Go to High School. The stoner cult follows two high school students, geeky Devin and badman Mac, a stoner who befriends Devin and introduces him to cannabis. The high school’s name, “N. Hale,” is based on Nate Dogg’s real name, Nathaniel Hale and is also a play on the word “inhale”.
Tickets for the High School Reunion tour will be available starting with artist and Citi presales beginning Tuesday March 7. More info on Citi presale is below. The general sale will begin Friday March 10 at 9 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com. You can find the complete tour dates below.
Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
