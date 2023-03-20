Sir Mixxy Lot: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Attends Son’s Album Release Party

CLOSE

The Big Apple’s leader is a man about town. Mayor Eric Adams was spotted attending his son’s record release party.

As spotted on Page Six the politician is back outside. This time he was in the house for his son’s big day. On Friday, March 17 Jordan Coleman hosted friends, family and music industry professionals to drinks, bites and sounds at Manhattan hotspot Sei. According to sources tapped in with the celebrity news outlet the rapper rented out the entire Asian fusion restaurant for the affair.

In the house was his father Mayor Eric Adams who was said to be in “full dad” mode to support his son’s aspirations to be a music star. He was said to be in a great mood and made sure to engage with the invited guests. Jordan is his only son with former girlfriend Chrisena Coleman. He is currently dating Tracey Collins, the Senior Youth Development Director for the New York City Department of Education. Since being sworn in on January, 1 2022 Eric Adams has gained the nickname of being the city’s first ever “Nightlife Mayor” due to being spotted at nightclubs on the weekends.

You can check out Jordan’s music below.

