CLOSE

After years of theories and hype, the adidas and Fear of God collaboration is finally upon us. We’ve gotten a sneak peak at what Jerry Lorenzo and his brand have been crafting in the lab.

Three years after leaving Nike to work with adidas, Jerry Lorenzo is finally ready to unveil what he and adidas have been cooking up in the kitchen. In a statement released to Complex, Lorenzo let it be known that the time to drop the collection is upon us and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us mortals. After a leaked pic of the sample Fear of God x Adidas silhouette dropped on social media, Jerry Lorenzo reached out to Complex to let them know he’ll be revealing the collection himself next month and to not believe everything they see on the internet.

“This is not the basketball sneaker from Fear of God and Adidas,” Lorenzo said of today’s leak, adding that the Fear of God x Adidas performance sneakers and ready-to-wear collections will be officially unveiled on April 19 during the Hollywood Bowl showing of Fear of God’s 8th Collection.

Truth be told, these sneakers ain’t bad though. Just sayin.’

Whether or not these sneakers are actually part of his collection or something someone put together at home in hopes of getting noticed by Adidas or Lorenzo himself is anyone’s guess, but the man obviously isn’t too happy with heads jumping the gun on something he’s been working on for the past few years.

That being said, now we’re more hype to see what the collection from the Fear of God x Adidas will be looking like as Lorenzo seems confident that heads will be more than pleased with what he’ll be unveiling at the Hollywood Bowl come April 19.

Are you looking forward to the Adidas x Fear of God collection? Do y’all think Jerry Lorenzo can salvage what’s left of Adidas popularity post-Kanye West? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Jerry Lorenzo Says His Fear of God x Adidas Collection Will Be Unveiled Next Month appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Jerry Lorenzo Says His Fear of God x Adidas Collection Will Be Unveiled Next Month was originally published on hiphopwired.com