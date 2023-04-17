Offset Immortalizes Late Cousin Takeoff With Massive Tattoo On His Back

CLOSE

Offset has uniquely immortalized Takeoff in his own way.

The 31-year-old Migos member took to Instagram to show off his new body ink, a massive portrait mural of the late Takeoff surrounded by illustrations of space that takes up his entire back.

“Love you 4L & after,” along with a rocket, heart, and dove emojis, the caption for the IG post read.

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was the victim of senseless gun violence after being shot in the head and torso in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2022. He was only 28 years old at the time of his death.

During a memorial service just days after his death, Offset said that his “heart is shattered,” describing the pain as “unbearable.”

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” Offset wrote in a November Instagram post. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

“I wished I could hug you one last time. Smoke one, one last time. Perform one last time,” he continued.

A month after Takeoff’s murder, he admitted to not handling it well, writing in a tweet that he was “in a dark place.”

Offset & Quavo Are Still Not Seeing Eye-To-Eye

Meanwhile, Quavo also paid tribute to his nephew, not with a tattoo, but through song. During The Grammy’s, Quavo performed his tribute record “Without You” featuring Maverick City Music.

Takeoff’s death, unfortunately, has not been able to mend the rift between the two artists. Despite both giving comforting words at Takeoff’s memorial service, reports of the former Migos members being at odds continued to emerge, with a rumored altercation between Takeoff and Quavo going down at the Grammys.

