Erykah Badu & Yasiin Bey Announce 25-City ‘Unfollow Me’ U.S. Tour

Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bey are quintessential figures when it comes to the intersecting cultures of Hip-Hop and high art. The creative Dallas artist and the talented Brooklyn MC are joining forces for the Unfollow Me tour with 25 stops across the United States.

Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) will kick off the tour in San Antonio, Texas and will end the 25-city tour back in Dallas. While they’ve carved out their careers in somewhat differing lanes of expression, the pair have worked together in the past on Mark Ronson’s Re:Generation documentary released in 2013.

The tour was announced under Badu’s BaduWorld, Inc. entity, and will be produced by Outback Presents with the aim of bringing forth the artful and futuristic vision of Badu. While Badu last released music in 2015 with the But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape.

Bey has been active in recent years, reuniting with his Black Star partner Talib Kweli for the group’s No Fear Of Time album in 2022 which was fully produced by Madlib. Madlib also recently shared that he’s working on new music for Erkyah Badu.

Tickets for the Unfollow Me tour launch on April 20th at 2:222 local time. Learn more about the tour and purchase tickets by following this link.

The dates are listed below.

June

11 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TX

13 – Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ

20 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

21 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

23 – WaMu Theater – Seattle, WA

26 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

30 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

July

1 – United Center – Chicago, IL

2 – Little Caesar’s Arena – Detroit, MI

7 – TD Arena – Boston, MA

8 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

9 – TD Pavillion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

11 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

16 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

18 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

19 – Legacy Area at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL

21 – Fedex Forum – Memphis, TN

23 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

