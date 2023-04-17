Grafh, Dave East & 38 Spesh “EVERY DAY,” Doe Boy & Dej Loaf “ROLL THE DICE & More | Daily Visuals 4.17.23

CLOSE

Gritty and hardcore Hip-Hop is just what New York is known for and though there hasn’t been as much of that kind of sound as of late, a few rappers do provide just that and we couldn’t be more thankful.

Linking up for the visuals to “EVERY DAY,” Grafh, Dave East and 38 Spesh head to Harlem to kick at Dave East’s clothing store to sip on some adult juice before kicking it on the stoop where they smoke some bud and drop their bars like every up and coming rapper did before signing that record deal.

Elsewhere Doe Boy and DeJ Loaf talk about their relationship woes and in their clip to “ROLL THE DICE” play each other close while opening up about their drama.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Fatlip and Blu, NLE Choppa featuring Russ Millions, and more.

GRAFH, DAVE EAST & 38 SPESH – “EVERY DAY”

DOE BOY & DEJ LOAF – “ROLL THE DICE”

FATLIP & BLU – “GANGSTA RAP”

NLE CHOPPA FT. RUSS MILLIONS – “SHAKE IT”

THE SICKEST DRAMA FT. DIZZY THE ILL ONE – “WHITE NOISE”

RARA – “DOPE BOY FASHION”

LIL POPPA – “CHROME HEART”

D4VD – “SLEEP WELL”

FMB DZ – “STARTING5”

