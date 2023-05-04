50 Cent Going On Global The Final Lap Tour w/ Busta Rhymes & More This Summer

CLOSE

In case you might have forgotten, 50 Cent is first and foremost a rapper. Although lately he’s gotten more attention for his behind the scene moves in television and his trolling on social media, the Queens native is hitting the road for a global tour that includes Busta Rhymes and Jeremih as well as special guests.

Fitty’s THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of his landmark album Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘. The Dungeon Dragon Busta Rhymes will be performing all the dates while R&B singer Jeremih will also be in attendance at all the North American stops.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Sire Spirits, The Final Lap Tour will hits citiies like Cleveland, Virginia Beach, Charlotte and Brooklyn stateside before heading overseas and arriving in locations like Berlin, Zurich and Oslo. Also, additional markets will be added in the following months.

The Final Lap Tour kicks off on Friday, July 21 at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT and will wrap its stateside leg at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Detroit on Sunday, September 17. From there, the internation portion starts on Thursday, September 28 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands and will wrap up on Sunday, Nov 12 at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

Of course, 50 Cent’s own Sire Spirits brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, will be available throghout the tour, local laws permitting.

As for tickets:

North American Tickets: Verified Fan will be used for The Final Lap Tour to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans. Fans in North America can register now through Sunday, May 7th at 11:59 PM ET for the Verified Fan presale CLICK HERE. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, May 10th. Limited tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, May 12th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

VIP Tickets: Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry, Sire Spirits bottle signings, access to afterparty events, and more. For VIP Package information, visit vipnation.com and for all other tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.

European Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, May 10th at 10am local time and available to the general public on Friday, May 12th at 10am local time on 50Cent.com.

Check out all the dates of the tour below.

THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Sun Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Jul 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

Thu Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Mon Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 02 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Aug 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Aug 05 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Aug 06 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue Aug 08 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Aug 11 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Aug 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tue Aug 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed Aug 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Aug 31 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 04 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 06 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Sep 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 08 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Sep 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Sep 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Wed Sep 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Sep 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Sep 17 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri Sep 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Wed Oct 4 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum*

Thu Oct 5 – Trondheim, Norway – Spektrum*

Sat Oct 07 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 09 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga*

Wed Oct 11 – Lodz Poland – Atlas Arena

Sat Oct 14 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sun Oct 15 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf-Weber-Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Sat Oct 21 – Nice, France – Palais Nikaia

Sun Oct 22 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Oct 24 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Wed Oct 25 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

Thu Oct 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Sat Oct 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue Oct 31 – Strasbourg, France – Zenith

Thu Nov 02 – Nantes, France – Zenith

Fri Nov 03 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon Nov 06 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Fri Nov 10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena

Sat Nov 11 – London, England – The O2

Sun Nov 12 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

*NOT A LIVE NATION DATE

The post 50 Cent Going On Global The Final Lap Tour w/ Busta Rhymes & More This Summer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

50 Cent Going On Global The Final Lap Tour w/ Busta Rhymes & More This Summer was originally published on hiphopwired.com