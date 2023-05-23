adidas To Donate Part Of Their Yeezy Sales To Different Anti-Hate Charities

CLOSE

Now that adidas has decided to sell the remainder of the billion dollars worth of Yeezy products they have in storage, the three-stripe brand has let it be known that they plan on donating the money they get from sales to various charities including the anti-defamation league.

According to TMZ, adidas is looking to right the wrong of waiting too long to cut ties with Kanye West after he went on an antisemitic crusade earlier this year. After getting much backlash for both taking their time on cutting ties with Kanye and then actually cutting ties with the controversial rapper (Kanye’s MAGA fans were outraged), adidas is hoping their latest move is a step in the right direction as far as their anti-hate customers are concerned.

TMZ reports:

Adidas says it’s going to sell off some of its remaining inventory at the end of this month, adding a “significant amount will be donated to selected organizations working to combat discrimination and hate, including racism and antisemitism.”

In addition to the Anti-Defamation League, the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change — started by George Floyd‘s brother, Philonise — will also benefit.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining adidas YEEZY products,” said adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden in a statement. “Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to. We believe this is the best solution as it respects the created designs and produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities. There is no place in sport or society for hate of any kind and we remain committed to fighting against it.”

While adidas will be giving away their cut of the $1.3 billion dollars worth of the Yeezy products they’re about to move, it’s unclear what Kanye West will do with the 15% he’s slated to earn from the sales himself. While we doubt any of it will go towards the community he was ready to go “death con 3” on, don’t be surprised if his cut is used to help his Presidential aspirations for 2024.

Now that adidas has a plan of what to do with their remainder Yeezy products, we’ll just have to wait and see if their Yeezy drops are just as popular as they were before Kanye West went ultra MAGA on his fans. Everyone expected Yeezy sneaker resale prices to skyrocket after adidas cut ties with him, but they didn’t. Does that mean Kanye’s antisemitic rants hurt the sneakers popularity? Looks like we’re about to find out.

What do y’all think of adidas plan to give their cut of the Yeezy sales to various charities? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post adidas To Donate Part Of Their Yeezy Sales To Different Anti-Hate Charities appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

adidas To Donate Part Of Their Yeezy Sales To Different Anti-Hate Charities was originally published on hiphopwired.com