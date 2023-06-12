Diddy To Be Honored With Icon Award At The Apollo Theater

CLOSE

Diddy is about to make a grand homecoming to Harlem. He will be honored with the Icon Award at The Apollo Theater.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul is about to be receive a distinction very close to his heart. On Monday, June 12 Diddy will be the recipient of this year’s Icon Award at their 2023 Spring Benefit. As expected the “Act Bad” rapper took to social media to ensure the culture knows he is back in New York City. “Wassup Harlem, I’m coming Home,” he in a since delete Instagram video. “Monday, I’ll be there, getting that Apollo Icon Award. And you know it’s up. So if you in the city all the Harlemites, ya’ll know I ain’t got everybody’s number but I plan on seeing you, and drinks is on Diddy.”

Six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will also be awarded the Impact Award. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, there will be special appearances from trailblazers including rapper and formidable actress MC Lyte, three-time Grammy award winning artist, producer and writer Wyclef Jean, and for a mainstage set and to helm the DJ booth at the event’s infamous afterparty will be DJ D-Nice. Musician, composer and producer Ray Chew returns to the Apollo stage as Music Director for the 12th year.

All proceeds will support the non-profit organization’s year-round, world-class artistic, education, and community programs, as well as its commitment to articulating and projecting the African American narrative using arts and culture, and creating a 21st century performing arts canon. The Apollo has been a place of dynamic energy and forward motion for more than 89 years. This season’s programmatic theme is aptly themed “The Next Movement!” and has presented signature programs, audience favorites, and exciting new works from artists pushing the boundaries of their art forms – from music and dance to fashion and film, and beyond.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

