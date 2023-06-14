50 Cent & Rémy Martin Settle Their Court Dispute On The Low

CLOSE

After almost two years of court battles, 50 Cent and Rémy Martin (the alcohol brand, not the rapper) have settled their case and put their legal issues behind them.

According to TMZ, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper and the cognac brand have come to terms over the allegations that 50’s Branson cognac brand blatantly bit the bottle design for Rémy Martin’s XO. After suing 50 Cent’s Spire Spirits in Manhattan federal court back in August 2021 over the infringement, the two sides have been squabbling in a court of law ever since. On June 1, the parties settled the matter, but the terms of the settlement are being kept under seal.

TMZ reports:

In the suit, Rémy Martin claimed 50 Cent’s cognac copied their famous jewel-shaped glass bottle design. Rémy Martin claimed the design was synonymous with their brand and could cause confusion.

Reps for Rémy Martin tell TMZ … they’re pleased to resolve the trademark and patent dispute, and the brand respects 50 Cent’s entry into the cognac market.We reached out to 50 Cent’s camp … so far, no word back.

After taking so many dubs in court, it was only a matter of time before 50 took another “L.” Or did he? We may never know what the terms of their settlement will be, but it looks like Rémy Martin isn’t too upset with the matter and even put some “respeck” on Fiddy’s name after it was all said and done.Don’t be surprised if Rémy Martin becomes the drink of choice in future 50 Cent backed film projects or something.

