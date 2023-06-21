Late, Great Reggie “Combat Jack” Osse Getting Street Named After Him In BK

CLOSE

One of the culture’s greatest commentators is going be immortalized in his hometown.Reggie “Combat Jack” Osse is getting a street named after him in Brooklyn.

As spotted on HipHopDX the late podcaster is going to live forever in New York City. On Friday, June 16, A-King, the co-host to The Combat Jack Show, took to social media to announce the forthcoming commemoration. According to the post, Bergen Street between New York Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue will soon be named after Reggie “Combat Jack” Osse.

“Family, Friends and Community at large, please join us to a momentous occasion as we come together to celebrate the passing of a City Council resolution that will forever honor the legendary Reggie “Combat Jack” Osse,” his caption read. “His immeasurable contributions to our community and the world of hip-hop deserve to be recognized and celebrated in a special way.”

A-King went on to detail why Jack is deserving of the honor. “Reggie “Combat Jack” Osse was not only an influential figure in music and media but also a passionate advocate for justice, culture, and the power of storytelling. With his pioneering work as an iconic podcast host and attorney, he touched the lives of countless individuals and brought marginalized voices to the forefront.”

Osse is largely considered a pioneer of the Hip-Hop podcast genre but got his start in the industry as an entertainment lawyer. During his legal eagle days he worked with several prominent talents including Loon, Jay-Z, and Usher. His stellar run in the podcast game came to an abrupt end when he announced he had been diagnosed with colon cancer. “In 7 years of podcasting, I’ve never missed an episode,” he wrote. “I got hit with some real life sh*t. I was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer. I was rushed to the hospital, had some pretty severe surgery.” He continued. “I’m on the mend right now. I’m about to jump on this journey to health with chemo and alternative medicine. “Take care of your health. Your boy aint going nowhere though. We’re going to keep doing this. Keep rocking’ with us.”

Combat Jack passed on December 20, 2017. The street naming ceremony will take place Thursday, June 22 at City Hall at 1PM.

Late, Great Reggie “Combat Jack” Osse Getting Street Named After Him In BK was originally published on hiphopwired.com