CLOSE

Even with the snitching allegations dogging his reputation, Gunna’s latest album, a Gift & a Curse, has been getting praised by his day-ones and has been giving them what they want since its release Friday (June 16).

This time around, Young Thug’s former protégé comes through with some new visuals to “back to the moon” in which Gunna dances on “the moon” without the need of a spacesuit or any kind of breathing apparatus as he drops his bars. We’re just glad he didn’t attempt to moonwalk as that would’ve just been hella corny.

Back on earth, Lil Durk keeps the buzz for his latest LP, Almost Healed, going and in his clip to the Rob49 assisted “Same Side,” the two men take to an empty warehouse with their peoples to get lit, count stacks and park their cars. Empty warehouses getting much burn in Hip-Hop videos in 2023, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Gucci Mane featuring Lil Baby, J. Stone and DJ Drama, and more.

GUNNA – “BACK TO THE MOON”

LIL DURK FT. ROB49 – “SAME SIDE”

GUCCI MANE FT. LIL BABY – “BLUFFIN”

J. STONE & DJ DRAMA – “GET MONEY”

KEY GLOCK – “PRESIDENTIAL ROLEX”

ANN MARIE – “E.V.O.L”

PRINCE SWANNY – “ NIGHTMARE”

DDG FT. NLE CHOPPA & BIA – “I’M GEEKIN REMIX”

Gunna “Back To The Moon,” Lil Durk ft. Rob49 “Same Side” & More | Daily Visuals 6.20.23 was originally published on hiphopwired.com