CLOSE

Could A$AP Rocky and Rihanna be getting ready to elope on the Hip-Hop community?!

We have no idea. But recently the Harlem representative referred to Riri as his “wife,” and now heads are curious as to whether they’ve already tied the knot, or if they’re going to be doing so real soon. Billboard is reporting that during a performance at Cannes Lions Festival and while on stage, Rocky was joined by his better half and raised some eyebrows while welcoming her to his set.

Billboard reports:

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with Rocky, wore a form-fitting, sheer, diamond-patterned dress over sparkly black lingerie to complement her growing baby bump. In two videos shared on Twitter (watch below), Rihanna can be seen making her way through the crowd as Rocky performs and then stands on a balcony overlooking the Spotify Beach crowd to watch her man onstage.

At one point in his set, Billboard is told Rocky dedicated his 2022 song “D.M.B.”— also called “DAT$ MAH B!*$H” — to his “beautiful wife in the f—ing building. I love her.” There’s no word that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have gotten married, so he’s likely calling Rih his “wife” as a term of affection — though in the video for “D.M.B.,” the visual seemingly ends with Rocky and a red-veiled Rihanna getting married, as red flower petals are showered on the couple.

We’re going to go with him using “wife” as a term of affection for now. We’re not going to get excited over a rumor as we’re sure these two would’ve announced that they were living under wedded bliss if they had actually tied the knot.

Check out videos of Rihanna at A$AP’s set below. Let us know if you think Rocky slipped up and admitted these two are man and wife, or if he was just saying it as a term of endearment in the comments section below.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Spark Marriage Talk While At Cannes was originally published on hiphopwired.com