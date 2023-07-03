Getting a pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 sneakers is no easy feat, but luckily one fan at a Travis Scott was able to take home a pair of the coveted grails and he actually got the pair from the “Highest In The Room” rapper himself!
Over the weekend social media was abuzz with a post that showcased the moment that Travis Scott took his own pair of “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive”‘s off his feet and gave it to a fan in the front row of his show. According to TMZ the moment went down during Travis’ set at the Rolling Loud show in the Netherlands. After one very intense fan caught his eye, Travis and said fan began rapping along to his song and it was enough to inspire Travis to give the fan a parting gift.
TMZ reports:
We’re just glad he made it out that place in one piece.
Check out the clip of the moment everything went down below and remember to be ready to recite Travis Scott’s lyrics at his show going forward. Might go home with a pair of grails.
Travis Scott Blesses Fan With His Own Personal Pair Of Air Jordan 1 Low’s was originally published on hiphopwired.com
