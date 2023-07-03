10 Songs To Celebrate (Black) Independence This July 4th

CLOSE

Black people’s relationship with America has never been without struggle. But as with most things in life, the Black community has found a way to turn tragedy into triumph.

Hip-Hop has often been a vehicle for folks to celebrate their joys and acknowledge their losses. In light of Independence Day, check out these Hip-Hop hits that honor and encourage the peace and liberation that Black folks deserve.

“This Is America”- Childish Gambino

Gambino’s 2018 track highlights many of the complexities that come with being Black in America, while reminding folks to do what grandma said: “Get your money, black man.”

“Alright” – Kendrick Lamar

After the 2014 death of 18-year-old Mike Brown, the Black community was in dire need of some inspiration. Fast forward one year, Kendrick Lamar unleashed the Pharrell Williams produced single (which went on to win the Grammy for Best Rap Song in 2015) — and the rest was Black History.

“If I Ruled The World” – Nas ft. Lauryn Hill

Profound lyrics about financial freedom, liberation among Black people and a classic Whodini sample are the perfect added ingredients for a Black Utopia smash hit. “Imagine that.”

“Freedom”- Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

The powerful 2016 collaboration immediately rose to the top of every Black liberation playlist. “Won’t let my freedom rot in hell/ I’ma keep running/‘Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”

“FUBU” – Solange

Solange has never shied away from speaking her unapologetic, Black truth. “Made this song to make it all y’all’s turn/ For us, this sh** is for us.”

“Liberation” – Outkast

The legendary rap group and their star studded friends reminded folks to “shake that load off” and not get distracted from their goals.

“Win” – Jay Rock

Jay Rock and K. Dot’s message was clear and simple. “Win, win, win, win, win.”

“Made In America” Jay-Z and Kanye West ft. Frank Ocean

The dynamic trio reflect on the history of being black in America while celebrating the fact that they’ve managed to overcome the struggle. “Sweet baby, Jesus.”

“DNA” – Kendrick Lamar

Once again, K. Dot boasts with pride about being the beauty of Black people. “Loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA.”

“My President Is Black” – Jeezy

Jeezy’s 2008 hit quickly became an anthem for Black folks celebrating Barack Obama’s first term as POTUS. Over a decade later, it’s still a celebration of progress for the Black community.

10 Songs To Celebrate (Black) Independence This July 4th was originally published on hiphopwired.com