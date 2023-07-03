Sauce Walka & Conway The Machine “Dangerous Daringer,” Dave East ft. G-Eazy “WDGAF” & More | Daily Visuals 7.3.23

CLOSE

Ever since the trio known as Griselda went their separate ways, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher’s been blessing their rap peers with some dope guest verses and today Conway continues that trend by lending his talents to his thugged out Southern brethren.

Linking up with Sauce Walka for the visuals to “Dangerous Daringer,” Conway the Machine and Walka roll through the streets of New York City in style as they push some exotice autombiles through Times Sqaure before hitting some rooftops to blaze some of that earth essence and drop some bars. We need a new Griselda album.

Dave East meanwhile gets his fancy on and in his G-Eazy assisted clip to “WDGAF,” the Harlem representative throws on a spiffy suit to seduce some attractive young women on some grown man ish. For a second anyway.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Rod Wave featuring Morgan Wallen, S.dot, and more.

SAUCE WALKA & CONWAY THE MACHINE – “DANGEROUS DARINGER”

DAVE EAST FT. G-EAZY – “WDGAF”

ROD WAVE FT. MORGAN WALLEN – “LIGHTS IN YOUR EYES”

S.DOT – “MURDER”

LUH TYLER – “BRAND NEW BLUES”

PI’ERRE BOURNE – “NY IN JUNE”

PHILTHY RICH – “59 BARS”

REBEL SOULJAHZ – “HIGHER”

SKILLA BABY FT. LUH TYLER – “MILLIONAIRE”

