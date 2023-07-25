CLOSE

We all know that everyone loves Drake. But one fan’s love in particular went viral after she went old school with it and threw her bra to the singer during one of his shows at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York just last week.

According to TMZ, 21-year-old Veronica Correia became the talk of the town after she blessed the King of The North with a parting gift and threw her size 36G bra on stage to which Drake jokingly told the crowd, “Locate this woman immediately.” Numbers don’t lie, right?

Locate the woman they did and now she’s getting offers to put her God given assets on display for the world to see, and she just might do it.

TMZ reports:

We spoke with Veronica, who gave us a breakdown of that entire night, particularly the big bra moment … and says Drake’s already responded to one of her posts, but she hasn’t hit the guy back yet.

She also got a DM from Playboy, offering her the chance to join the team in some capacity — an offer it sounds like she couldn’t refuse. For those unaware, Playboy’s done away with its long-running magazines and has switched over to an OnlyFans-style business model. While Veronica hasn’t been that gung-ho for OF, despite getting asked, something about Playboy must’ve called to her.Drake don’t waste no time, b.Check out the moment Veronica changed the trajectory of her life, and sound off in the comments section below.

Woman Who Threw Her Size 36G Bra At Drake Gets Offered ‘Playboy’ Deal was originally published on hiphopwired.com