Jennifer Hudson’s rumored romance with rapper, Common, has been going on for a minute now and though neither of the two have confirmed that they’ve been getting their swirl on, the Dreamgirls actress is strongly hinting that they are.

TMZ recently caught up with the Oscar-winning actress at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills Monday (July 31). And when pressed about her connection with Common, Hudson didn’t exactly shoot the idea down. After being told they make “the cutest couple ever,” the reporter asked if she and Common might one day collaborate on a song together. Hudson went on to say, “It’ll be dope to see two Chicagoans together, but I don’t know about that.”

Seeing Hudson slowly back off the conversation, the reporter then asked her if she could confirm the rumors that the two were a couple. Without confirming or denying, Jennifer simply responded with, “Rumors say a lot of things, but he’s a beautiful man. I will give you that. That’s for certain.”

Either those two are dating, or Jennifer Hudson is letting him know she’s interested by calling him “beautiful.” Just sayin’.

Though that might be the most we get out of Jennifer Hudson for now, the two have been getting cozy for quite some time but have refused to go public for whatever reason.

TMZ reports:

As we reported, Jennifer and Common first sparked dating rumors in February when they went to Nobu in Malibu together … and they were spotted hanging out here and there in the months before. We also got pics of them taking a stroll in a Chicago suburb in May — total relationship vibes.

TMZ be everywhere, b.

What do y’all think of Common and Jennifer Hudson possibly dating? Do you love ’em or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jennifer Hudson Calls Common A “Beautiful Man” When Asked If They’re Dating was originally published on hiphopwired.com