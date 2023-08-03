Now & Later Teams Up With La La Anthony To Celebrate Black Businesses

CLOSE

Now and Later® Candy is teaming up with La La Anthony to highlight Black-owned self-care businesses for National Black Business Month.

According to the announcement, the iconic hard-to-soft candy staple is recognizing the businesses that help us unwind with self-care in the Black community. The new Pause Now, Hustle Later campaign in partnership with media personality, entrepreneur and candy lover La La Anthony, spotlights emerging black-owned businesses in the self-care space and encourages fans to take a pause NOW, so that they can reset and reenergize for their daily hustle LATER.

To celebrate National Black Business Month, Now and Later is committing $50,000 in financial support to the selected small businesses through the Pause Now, Hustle Later Grant, awarding each business with $10,000 that will help fuel their hustle and aid in their continued growth.

“As a mom and businesswoman, the hustle is a part of my daily grind. I’m always on the go but at the same time, I have to pause and prioritize self-care so that I can show up as my best self,” said La La Anthony. “One of my favorite ways to unwind is to enjoy a sweet treat like Now and Later, and now I get to encourage others to take a pause while also shouting out some of my favorite go-to Black-owned companies.”

‘Pause Now, Hustle Later is the latest way that Now and Later is staying true to its commitment to celebrate and amplify Black voices through its #RecognizetheChew program. Through this program, the brand aims to encourage the next generation of changemakers who champion, hustle, empower and win (C.H.E.W.) in their daily pursuit to make their communities better.

“Now and Later is dedicated to supporting Black leaders and entrepreneurs who are making a positive impact in their communities, which is why we launched the ‘Pause Now, Hustle Later’ Grant during Black Business Month,” said Dave Foldes, Director of Marketing at Now and Later.

“According to the Small Business Association, 50 percent of small businesses fail within the first five years due to [a] lack of financial resources. In recognition of the hustle of entrepreneurship, we’re proud to help amplify these small businesses, and to partner with an advocate like La La who not only shares Now and Later’s Brooklyn-born origins but also embodies the brand’s bold and vibrant spirit.”

In 2021, the #RecognizeTheChew program donated financial grants to both the Mass Media Arts department at Clark Atlanta University and the Cathy Hughes Schools of Communications at Howard University.

To learn more about the Pause Now, Hustle Later Grant recipients, take a glimpse into La La’s self-care routine and learn how she takes advantage of “the pause” to help fuel her hustle visit @nowandlatercandy on Instagram.

