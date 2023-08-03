CLOSE

Souls of Mischief’s “’93 Til Infinity” is one of the greatest Hip-Hop songs of all time, and it’s not debatable. In honor of the classic’s 30-year-anniversary, Tajai, Opio, A-Plus and Phesto teamed with Red Bull to deliver a freestyle update of their truly iconic tune, and the Bay Area crew delivered, as was to be expected.

“93 ’til Infinity” appears on Souls of Mischief’s debut album of the same name which dropped in late 1993. Part of the Hieroglyphics crew that include Del the Funkee Homo Sapien, Casual and more, they had already developed a reputation as elite freestyle rappers and the album proved they could put together engaging songs, too.

For the new episode of Red Bull Spiral they were back in freestyle mode, updating the lyrics to “93 ’til Infinity” and proving they haven’t lost an iota of their talents. Not surprising because after leaving Jive Records after their second major label release, No Man’s Land, Souls and Hiero fully embraced being independent and have enjoyed fruitful careers ever since. For Red Bull Spiral, several MC’s perform in one continue take, and Soul understood the assignment.

Can they do “Never No More” next? Watch below.

Souls Of Mischief Update “93 ’til Infinity” Freestyle On Red Bull Spiral was originally published on hiphopwired.com