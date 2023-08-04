DJ Khaled & SNIPES Team Up To Open We The Best X SNIPES Store In Miami

CLOSE

DJ Khaled’s love affair with sneakers has been well-documented for quite some time now, so we all knew it was only a matter of time before the Miami producer would open the doors to his own sneaker spot; this week, he did.

Collaborating with global sneaker and streetwear trafficker, SNIPES, the God Did artist opened the doors to his first sneaker boutique, We The Best x SNIPES, in his hometown of Miami yesterday (Aug. 3). And it was quite the event for sneaker aficionados down in South Beach.

We’re not sure which exclusive sneakers were stocked at the grand opening of the We The Best x SNIPES store on Collins Avenue in Miami, but from the looks of things attendees were able to get their hands on some exclusive colorways of the We The Best x Air Jordan 5’s that released earlier this year. Naturally, DJ Khaled was ecstatic about his latest business venture as he stated as much in a press release for the event.

“I’m proud to partner and launch the We The Best x SNIPES store in the heart of Miami Beach,” said DJ Khaled. “To be able to bring a concept store like this to the city is truly remarkable and will uplift the community. I’ve always had a deep love and connection to sneaker culture and streetwear fashion which is the core essence of this new retail store. The community will now have a place not only to come and shop some of the latest brands, but to also have a unique shopping experience like no other.”

SNIPES USA President, Jim Bojko, is excited about the collaboration with Khaled, explaining what this means to the company and the sneaker culture.

“This marks an exciting chapter for us as we deepen our connection to the vibrant Miami community. Our commitment to positively impact the city goes beyond streetwear and fashion; it’s about uplifting the communities we serve by fostering organic and long-lasting outreach programs such as the upcoming basketball court remodel in Brownsville. With DJ Khaled’s vision and our resources, we look forward to creating more such unique experiences that resonate deeply with the Miami community, and we are honored to be a part of this dynamic city’s cultural fabric.”

Y’all already know We The Best x SNIPES is going to be having exclusive drops that you probably won’t be seeing anywhere else. We lowkey mad already.

Check out the grand opening of the We The Best x SNIPES store in Miami from DJ Khaled’s Instagram page above, and let us know if you’ll be checking out the store for yourself in the comments section below.

DJ Khaled & SNIPES Team Up To Open We The Best X SNIPES Store In Miami was originally published on hiphopwired.com