Welcome Back: Cam’ron Claims Diddy Has Given Ma$e His Publishing Back

Harlem can breathe a sigh of relief this week. Cam’ron claims Ma$e has finally received his publishing back from Diddy.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the Diplomats founder made a big announcement Wednesday (Aug. 30) via his Instagram account. He congratulated the former Children Of The Corn member on the win in signature Killa fashion while promoting his new mixtape. “My n***a murder had to sit this one out. He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paper work for that yesterday,” he wrote. “Congrats @rsvpmase while he getting his music back in order, I’m dumping my hard drive pause. The lost files vol 1. Sept 8.”

If Cam’ron is speaking facts, this makes for a hallmark victory for Ma$e. For years the ex-Bad Boy Entertainment talent has voiced his displeasure and frustration that Sean Diddy Combs still owns his publishing. Back in 2020, Betha claimed he offered Diddy $2 million dollars to get it back but was declined. But during a sit down with The Breakfast Club, Diddy explained that Ma$e still owed him $3 million dollars.

“Just in general, the Ma$e thing. I did one album with Ma$e. One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy. And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people,” he said. “And y’all going let him throw dirt on the God’s name? Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts. But I’m not playing. I’m back outside, and I’m fighting back for us. And I’m also doing some fighting back for me.”

You can see Cam’s post below, which also includes a preview to the mixtape.

