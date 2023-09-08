Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Name Newborn Baby “Riot”

CLOSE

Looks like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave their second son a name as unique as they did their first. Baby RZA is going to have some competition as to who has the more original name in the family.

According to The Blast, the Harlem rapper and bombshell from Barbados have decided to name their secondborn son Riot Rose Mayers and truth be told, we’re loving that ish. Possibly named after A$AP’s Pharrell-assisted track, “Riot,” the child was born on August 1, 2023 and though the couple tried to keep the name under wraps, The Blast was able to obtain the birth certificate which bares the name of one Riot Rose Mayers.

Rihanna’s doctor is listed as Thais Alibady on the birth certificate. How they managed to get such medical records displays another level of celebrity thirst, respectfully. Now fans are surely anticipating the photo reveal of Rih Rih and Rocky’s latest bundle of joy.

With a name like Riot the world is this kid’s oyster. He can be anything from a musician (Sound Riot) to a comedian (Laugh Riot) to a revolutionary (Street Riot) should the times call for it.

Though the couple has yet to confirm that the birth certificate is authentic and Riot is indeed the child’s name, given their history with baby names it seems like it’s a safe bet that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have a small Riot residing in their home.

What do y’all think of the name Riot Rose Mayers? Dope or over the top? Sound off in the comments section below.

