Blueface Checked On By Child Services Over Having Son Around Strippers

Father of the Year candidate Blueface recently filmed a video of him with his young son while strippers danced in a room nearby. The clip caused enough concern that child services officials visited the Greater Los Angeles home of Blue to check on the boy’s welfare.

In a report from TMZ, Blueface had guests at his home and also invited some adult dancers to provide visual entertainment. In the video, Blueface can be heard asking his elementary school-aged son if he was gay because he didn’t pay attention to the dancers.

The outlet shared in its report that police were called to his residence to check on the boy’s health and state of being. As it stands, charges were not brought against the “Thotiana” rapper and his son appears to be safe. Sources told TMZ that the Department of Children and Family Services of Los Angeles County has been called to the home nine times since May of this year.

Chrisean Rock, who was formerly connected to Blueface in a romantic relationship, delivered her and Blueface’s son, an event she shared with her millions of followers via an Instagram Live session.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

