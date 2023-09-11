‘Deadpool 3’ Director Credits “Nerds” For Comic-Accurate Wolverine Costume

CLOSE

When Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3, fans will finally be able to see Wolverine in his comic-accurate custom glory and the film’s director explains how and why exactly this happened.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Shawn Levy admits he too has been waiting on an X-Men film where Wolverine would finally be rocking one of his few classic superhero bodysuits from the comic books and now that he had the chance to get it done, he jumped at the opportunity.

Entertainment Weekly reports:

“Like the rest of the world, I’ve waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don’t know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right,” Levy tells EW at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, in an interview for his upcoming Netflix series based on the novel All the Light We Cannot See.

…

Levy explains that he and his team went through “multiple, multiple, multiple iterations and fittings” to make sure the suit was correct. “It also helps that I’m making this movie within the MCU, so I have access to an army of the nerdiest nerds available to a Marvel project,” he continues.

Seems like just yesteryear the term “nerd” was considered slander by, well, nerds. We’ve come a long way in a short amount of time.

As for rumors about the film and all the Marvel characters that are set to make cameos or appearances such as Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) taking on the Dark Phoenix (Famke Janssen) or Wolverine finally taking on Mark Ruffalo’s The Hulk, one would only hope such a spectacle will take place, but Levy did throw a little cold water on those takes.

“I’d rather not weigh in on that, but I’ll say this,” Levy teases. “The rumors of actors, singers, sports stars who are all apparently in Deadpool 3 are fabulous. If all I read was the internet, I would have the greatest cast ever assembled in the history of cinema, so I’ll simply say that some of those rumors are true, and some of them aren’t.”

Guess we’ll have to wait and see. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters sometime in 2024. We. Can’t. Wait.

‘Deadpool 3’ Director Credits “Nerds” For Comic-Accurate Wolverine Costume was originally published on hiphopwired.com