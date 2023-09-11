The Urban Daily
News

Black Manta Is Out For Revenge In New ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Teaser Trailer

This might be Jason Momoa's last time as the underwater dwelling superhero...

Published on September 11, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Source: Warner Bros. / Warner Bros. Pictures

Months ago rumors began to swirl that a private screening for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom left much to be desired, and studio executives felt they had a dud on their hands.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Source: Warner Bros. / Warner Bros. Pictures

Still, the film is set to release this holiday season and yesterday (Sept. 10), a teaser trailer was released for the what many believe is Jason Mamoa’s final film as the King of Atlantis. Seemingly picking up where Aquaman left off, the teaser trailer finds Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in his full superhero attire as Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II aka Candyman) looks to inflict as much pain as possible on the defender of the earth’s oceans.

Related Stories

Armed with the mythical Black Trident, Black Manta now has the weapon he needs to get revenge on Aquaman and everything he loves in his quest for vengeance. Can Aquaman survive a showdown with an enraged supervillain who can now go toe-to-toe with him? Probably, but don’t be surprised if this film bombs at the box office as interest in this sequel is little to none at the current moment (no shots). So whether or not he lives by the time the credits roll, social media probably won’t be talking about it.

Check out the teaser trailer to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters Dec. 20.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Source: Warner Bros. / Warner Bros. Pictures

Black Manta Is Out For Revenge In New ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Teaser Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily
<p>Facebook Live Is Loading....</p>

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close