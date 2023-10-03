CLOSE

The Bronx continues to inspire the entertainment world. Story Ave tells the story of a minor caught up in the borough’s wild graffiti gang underworld.

Deadline is reporting that the independent film has enjoyed a limited opening in New York City last week. The new project was exclusively shown at Quad Cinema in the Greenwich Village area of Manhattan with each of the multiple shows were sold out. Directed by Aristotle Torres (and written by Torres and Bonsu Thompson), the story follows teenager Kadir Grayson (Asante Blackk) who attempts to rob MTA conductor Luis (Luis Guzman).

His attempt at the crime is unsuccessful prompting the city worker to confront him with a no nonsense attitude that almost scares him straight. In an unexpected turn of events Luis then offers him some money if Kadir agrees to have a meal with him. The two would go on to break bread and for the first time in his life Kadir would have someone who encourages him to pursue his artistic talents.

The roll out will see theatres playing Story Ave will expand to Chicago and The Bronx followed by Los Angeles in mid-October. Earlier this year the movie won an award at South By Southwest for Best Cinematography. You can watch the official trailer below.

Bronx Graffiti Gang Drama ‘Story Ave’ Opens In NYC was originally published on hiphopwired.com