CLOSE

Janelle Monáe continues to show the world how multitalented she is. She recently took the stage at 2 Chainz’ new strip club and the culture was here for it.

HipHopDX reports that the singer songwriter was in Atlanta on Friday, October 6. During the evening she paid a visit to 2 Chainz’ newest venture Candyland. It seems the adult establishment knows how to set the vibes; so much so the self-proclaimed “Lipstick Lover” headed to the stage for a dance or two. While she did not remove any of her clothing her moves were enough to keep the crowd in attendance entertained. In the house was the “Southside Hov” rapper and clearly he was impressed. He shared some footage of her routine to social media asking “Do you think she should work there on her off days.”

Naturally, the post quickly picked up traction online. Many IG users applauded her confidence while others were quick to note that the dancer in the background was the real hero. This is not the first time Janelle has worked her Black girl magic in such a seductive manner. Back in May she brought some West Indian energy to the Met Gala after party when she got on top of the main bar and started winding to Dancehall Reggae.

Located in the heart of Atlanta the juke joint recently opened on Tuesday, October 3. In an Instagram post 2 Chainz explained how special this business move is for him. “This is big. This is monumental for me; this is actually my birthday present to myself. So anybody that support or plan on supporting I just want to tell you I appreciate [it]” he said.

You can view Janelle Monáe dancing at Candyland below.

Janelle Monáe Takes The Stage At 2 Chainz’ New Strip Club [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com