Jordan Brand Announces Their 2023 Rookie Class

The Jordan Brand rookie class of 2023 has been announced, and if you’re a fan of the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat or Orlando Magic, y’all can expect some Jordan Brand sneakers in your teams colors to be coming your way sooner or later.

According to Nice Kicks, Jordan Brand has announced that NBA players Marcus Sasser, Cam Whitmore, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jett Howard will be joining the Jumpman brand for the foreseeable future as the brand feels these youngin’s have a bright future ahead of them. While they’re not officially down with the GOAT’s brand, Jaquez Jr., Howard and Sasser are already familiar with their new digs as they attended Jordan Brand-sponsored schools during their collegiate careers. Their sneaker collection has to be hella impressive.

Nice Kicks reports:

“One of the main reasons Jordan Brand stands out is because of its connection to its community and giving back,” said Miami Heat guard Jaquez Jr. “I have a family scholarship fund in association with the Latino Bruin Association at UCLA that helps Latin American kids earn scholarships and ensure money is not a reason these kids don’t have an education. I’m excited to continue to get involved with giving back by signing with Jordan Brand.”

Sasser, Whitmore, Jaquez Jr., and Howard will wear the Air Jordan 38, the Jordan Tatum 1, and other models within the Jordan line for the 2023-2024 NBA season while they carry on the Air Jordan legacy.

“From starting on Team Melo’s 7th grade squad to being an official Jordan Brand athlete, this is crazy,” said Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore. “I’ve been rocking Jordans since I was a youngin, and I’m very grateful and appreciative to be a part of this family.”

Man y’all already know they’re going to be getting all the exclusives too. Can’t even hate on them, they’ve earned their sneaker plug through their athleticism and commitment to the game. We might lowkey hate on any NBA player who gets any of those unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4s though. We need those, Jordan Brand!! Why do you hate us?!

Jordan Brand Announces Their 2023 Rookie Class was originally published on hiphopwired.com