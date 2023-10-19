CLOSE

Kid Cudi is set to add his creative talent to the Black comic book world with Moon Man, which HipHopDX describes as “a superhero saga being marketed as a contemporary reimagining of Miracleman.”

Over the weekend, the Cleveland rapper unveiled the project, which is set for release on Jan. 31, 2024, at New York Comic Con. For Moon Man, Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, teamed up with artist and director Kyle Higgins.

“I’ve been secretly workin on this for over a year and it’s finally happening,” the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper posted on Instagram. I’m so f*ckin hype for u all to dive in. If you’re into comics, my hope is that this will be your new obsession. Lot of love and hard work went into this, I am so proud to finally reveal my baby to the world.

Told y’all I was cookin up something special, in a world you’ve never seen me in,” he continued. “MAD SOLAR taken over mane!! Love to IMAGE Comics team for riding (with) me on this one and believing in my vision.”

Listen: In an industry that is still hurting for more Black writers and illustrators, witnessing the launch of a comic series by a prominent Black creative has to warm the hearts of blerds everywhere. But it’s not the only new move the “Cudi Zone” artist is making with fellow creatives.

From HipHopDX:

Recording artist, actor, comic book author, fashion designer—is there anything Kid Cudi doesn’t do, besides suffer the homophobic nonsense of fools?

Salute!

Kid Cudi Announces New Comic Book ‘Moon Man’ At New York Comic Con was originally published on hiphopwired.com