Kendrick Lamar, Global Citizen To Launch African Tour Circuit

Kendrick Lamar and the Global Citizen organization will partner to create a concert tour circuit for the African continent.

According to reports, the Global Citizen philanthropic organization is teaming up with Kendrick Lamar and his pgLang company to establish a major circuit for concert tours across the African continent. The initiative will begin with the “Move Afrika: Rwanda” concert which will feature Kendrick Lamar as the headliner on a bill with other local artists at the BK Arena in Rwanda’s capital city of Kigali on December 6.

“Our goal with Move Afrika is to inspire local youth and artists to unlock their creativity. We hope to curate an immersive experience that empowers various communities and cultures across Africa and around the world for a lifetime,” said pgLang in a press statement on the Global Citizen website announcing the event. An expansion of “Move Afrika” shows to neighboring nations is set to be held in 2025, and pgLang will oversee the curation of those shows for the next five years in coordination with Global Citizen and the Rwanda Development Board.

Much like its other concert events, fans who wish to see Kendrick Lamar live can purchase priority tickets when they’re available, or enter to win tickets through the Global Citizen app or the Global Citizen website. One difference is that while people would be able to watch Global Citizen concert events online if they’re not able to attend in person, the “Move Afrika: Rwanda” concert will not be streaming globally. “We want people across East Africa to be able to stream this and watch it on television live,” said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans, citing also a wish to spotlight the local artists who will also be on the bill.

“The most exciting thing, honestly, is the hunger I see from the artist community to achieve this dream. I don’t think this is Global Citizen’s dream per se; I think this is the world’s dream,” Evans continued. “I think everyone has dreamed of doing this, and we’re just working to modestly try to create some scaffolding around it. In fact, probably not a week goes by when I don’t speak to an artist about their dream to do more across Africa.”

For more information, head over to the Global Citizen website.

