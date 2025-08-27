8 Women Personify Black Dandyism Before Met Gala
Tailored. Timeless. Unbothered. 8 Women Who Personified Black Dandyism Before The Met Gala 2025
The Met Gala dazzled last night, May 5, and the fashion world dressed to perfection for the astounding event. This year’s exhibition theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The charity event will celebrate Black style and dandyism this year.
Simply put, a dandy (traditionally a man) pays extra attention to their appearance and style. But its history stems from the Atlantic Slave Trade in the eighteenth century. Enslavers would dandify their enslaved men and dress them up to look like luxury servants. As centuries went by, Black Americans, Mexican Americans, and women began to take dandyism into their own hands using it as a means of self-expression and rebellion against societal norms.
The dress code for the 2025 Met Gala was “Tailored for You,” a theme centered around suiting and menswear that guests will add their own flair to. While men are traditionally the wearers of tuxedos, women have proven that they can wear the pants, too, while bringing a range of edginess and softness.
Let’s look at some of our favorite women who have always been known to wear a suit well.
1. Janelle Monae, 39
When you think of people who know how to rock a suit, Janelle Monae should be on that list. The singer-actress started her career with a signature look that more often than not consisted of a tuxedo. Her style has since evolved in the last few years, and she’s been showing off her curves in more form-fitting dresses and colorful gowns. But even with this development in her fashion repertoire, the suit has never left the lineup.
Many people use clothes to make a statement, and Monae is no different. Wearing suits wasn’t the only thing she wanted to dress up in, but she wore it as a tribute to her parents. Calling the tuxedo her uniform, she told Today, “When I put it on, I always think about my family. You know, my mom used to serve at banquets. She was a janitor. And my dad was a trash man. My grandmother cooked food for the county jail for 25 years. So I come from a hard-working working-class family.”
2. June Ambrose, 53
Remember that bubble suit in Missy Elliott’s “The Rain” music video? Or Jay-Z’s yellow, two-piece suit in his video for “Feelin’ It”? No one can forget Busta Rhymes’ space-age armor in the video for “What’s It Gonna Be?” Creative director and costume designer June Ambrose is the one to thank for these unforgettable looks.
Ambrose, who was raised in the Bronx, literally has fashion in her genes. Her mother had previously owned a retail store in Antigua, and Ambrose put on her own fashion show as early as first grade. She brought her eccentric tastes to Hip-Hop fashion and elevated looks. Despite her resume of having worked with Nas, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and being the creative director of Puma, Ambrose has not had a seat at the Met Gala. Hopefully, that will be changed with this year’s theme being about tailored suits—something she knows how to put on and other people, very well.
3. Rihanna, 37
Rihanna is the queen of the Met Gala at this point. Over several years of attending, she has been named as one of the best-dressed more often than not. It wouldn’t be the first time that the Fenty boss sported a suit at the event, assuming she pops out in a tailored look. In 2009, the Met’s theme was “The Model as Muse,” and Rih-Rih was in her Rated R era. During this time, she was sometimes wearing an edgy haircut with swooping bangs, and the bangs appeared at the Met that year. The suit she wore kept the classic black and white colors, but the shoulders had a puffy arch. Additionally, her satin pants ended right at her ankles, and she finished the look with black heels and black gloves.
4. Cynthia Erivo, 38
When it comes to Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, there is no one way to describe her fashion sense. Sometimes, she wears bold, bright looks with patterns. Other times, she may be more toned down with a simple black fit. It seems her style is very varied.
Erivo doesn’t wear a suit all the time, but when she does, it deserves a double look. Back in February, she stunned at the 56th NAACP Image Awards by wearing a neat black and white pinstripe suit from Dolce & Gabbana. Last year, she wore a cropped tuxedo at the Met embellished with pink flower petals, fake insects, and sequins. Instead of wearing the typical pant with it, she kept the atypical theme going by pairing the tux with a black train skirt.
RELATED CONTENT: Cynthia Erivo & Lena Waithe’s Relationship Timeline—Every Moment That Had Us Rooting for Them
5. Lena Waithe, 40
Erivo’s partner, Lena Waithe, has a style that leans more towards the masculine side of fashion. So when it’s time to dress up for an upscale event, she often chooses a tuxedo. The Queen and Slim creator has worn many suits, ranging from solid black and neutral tones to brighter colors. She’s also sported suits with patterns like flowers and stripes.
The Tory Burch suit she wore at the 2019 Met Gala fit the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme. While the suit was black, it was far from the standard black suit. For starters, all three pieces of the outfit were made of leather, with the jacket being more of a trench coat. The look was fully embroidered with flowers in vibrant red, yellow, orange, and light blue.
6. Zendaya, 28
Teaming up with stylist Law Roach, Zendaya has become a true fashion powerhouse. While she isn’t afraid to experiment with different styles, many of her looks exude a soft, glamorous flair. That said, she’s also proven she can command attention in a sharply tailored suit.
From bold shades like bright green, pink, and red, to more understated tones like grey and black, her suit game is as versatile as it is striking.
7. Teyana Taylor, 34
Teyana Taylor has always had a fun wardrobe that ranged from bold and glam to tomboy and streetwear fashion. Most of her fits have an edginess to them to go along with her striking features, like her chiseled six-pack and perfectly shaped cheekbones.
Taylor’s ability to stun in a mixture of clothing has given her the potential to pull off a range of unconventional suit looks. Sometimes she layers her suits with a trench coat and a matching hat. Other times, she may rock a blazer with no dress shirt underneath. She’s even worn a suit with a low-waist skirt that flaunted her upper waist. And apparently, suits make her feel just as empowered as she looks.
She told Vogue on April 16, “If I absolutely have to put on a dress, then I put on a dress—but something about a suit just feels so powerful.”
8. Ryan Destiny, 30
Ryan Destiny’s face card is enough to dazzle, but she also has a sultry and sophisticated fashion sense to accompany her beauty. Her wardrobe features many styles from dresses to denim to leather and shorts. Destiny’s also been known to rock a variety of suits, most of which are solid colors. She has worn a variation of suits from low-cut blazer dresses to oversized single-button suits to ankle-length trouser suits.
No matter the suit’s make, Destiny seamlessly adds a softer touch to the bold look.
RELATED CONTENT: Round Two! Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Confirm They’re ‘More Than Best Friends’
