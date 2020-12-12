Ashanti has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. The singer’s diagnosis was revealed just hours before her scheduled VERZUZ battle with Keyshia Cole, which obviously has been postponed.

Fortunately, her symptoms aren’t severe.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house… we’re tring to figure it all out!!!” wrote Ashanti on Instagram on Saturday evening (Dec. 12). Yeah, that didn’t happen.

Although she said she’s still down to do it, Ashanti dropped a video message saying it’s wrap. Instead, the Verzuz will now go down in the new year on January 9.

The Twitter peanut gallery naturally was none too pleased.

Of course, Ashanti’s health is paramount. But that didn’t stop social media from delivering conspiracy theories, jokes and the usual slander.

Heads have been especially indignant after Ashanti blamed the devil for COVID while we’ve all noticed her travelling like Rona wasn’t outside.

Peep more reactions below and in the gallery.

Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19 & Blames Satan, Keyshia Cole Verzuz Postponed, Twitter Wants Refund was originally published on hiphopwired.com