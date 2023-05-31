Azealia Banks Banged It On Matty Healy Over Ice Spice Beef

CLOSE

Azealia Banks is one of the most talented recording artists of her time but has found more infamy in her social media responses and commentaries on pop culture. The Harlem star took a shot at The 1975 band member Matty Healy over his insensitive comments toward Ice Spice.

Azealia Banks went to her familiar space of Instagram Stories to unload off a series of shots toward Healy, who back in February of this year had some pretty unsavory things to say about Ice Spice. Adding to this, the Bronx rapper was recently added to a remix of Taylor Swift’s “Karma” from her Midnights album. Further, there are rumors that Healy and Swift are dating, which added fuel to Banks’ attack.

“Does Matt Healy know that no one thinks The 1975 makes good music and that he’s a lame poser with a trash cliche band name that actually means nothing,” Banks said, adding, “He’s clearly so pressed that a black girl who knows nothing about him or his music is making more moves and more money than him.”

Banks continued, “Does he know that black women are more coveted in the industry because there’s BIG BUSINESS in female rap. He is so obviously weak in the knees, thin-jawed, and drug addicted that it’s easy to catch his crusty ass lackin.”

Healy was a guest on The Adam Friedland Show earlier this year where the hosts referred to Ice Spice as “Inuit Spice Girl” and a “chubby Chinese lady,” prompting laughter from Healy. Healy did apologize for his comments on the now-deleted episode but hit back at critics in a new profile piece in New Yorker.

In the piece, Healy says of the controversy, “But it doesn’t actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

On Twitter, reactions to Azealia Banks banging the gat on Matty Healy cropped up and we’ve got a few of them listed below.

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

