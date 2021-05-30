CLOSE
Battle Of The Jawns: Jill Scott Trends After Fan Asked Raunchy Question About Her & Jazmine Sullivan

Posted May 30, 2021

Jill Scott Summer Block Party

Jill Scott, is, without even a hint of hesitation, one of the most alluring women and talented vocalists to ever live and that point cannot be disputed. The Philadelphia singer’s name began trending on Twitter when a fan posed a question of who would make a better bedroom partner between her and fellow Philly jawn, Jazmine Sullivan.

“Who y’all f*cking Jasmine Sullivan or Jill Scott? Only can choose one,” Twitter user @GoBigGurlsGo asked on Saturday (May 29). With immediacy, folks began firing off their love for all things Ms. Scott although it should be noted that Ms. Sullivan herself is a beauty in her own right.

Most who have reacted to the question pointed to several factors that extend beyond the pair’s natural beauty and instead mentioned some of their song lyrics and stage performances. Notably, Scott’s imitation of giving someone some, ahem, oral attention stood out in the minds of many and if you haven’t seen it, it’s not fit for young eyes.

With Jill Scott’s name trending, we’ve got the reactions from Twitter listed out below.

