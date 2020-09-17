Chris Rock Seemingly Slams Democrats Over Pandemic, MAGA Nutballs Drool On Themselves Over It

Chris Rock has always been an extremely blunt comedian and public figure, using that brash tone to dissect some of modern society man woes which he too has suffered under. Now 55, Rock finds himself a trending topic after seemingly taking a swing at the Democratic Party’s handling of the pandemic which has some on the right applauding the assumed dig.

Rock sat down with the New York Times as part of a current press run he’s on ahead of the fourth season of Fargo on the FX network from Legion show creator Noah Hawley. During the chat, Rock shared details about his much-hyped inclusion in Hawley’s crime drama, which casts him in a serious role as a crime lord named Loy Cannon. The show was meant to debut this past spring but the coronavirus pandemic paused production of the series and pushed its original release to later this month.

On Twitter, Rock’s name has been trending due to the chat with the Times along with other interviews with other outlets, but conservative talking heads and detractors of the Democratic Party are zeroing in on one reply in particular. In following up an answer to a question regarding appearing at his friend Dave Chappelle’s outdoor comedy series in Yellow Springs, Ohio, Rock shared parts of his bit.

From the Times:

What did you talk about?

I talked about our political whatever. America. Part of the reason we’re in the predicament we’re in is, the president’s a landlord. No one has less compassion for humans than a landlord. [Laughs.] And we’re shocked he’s not engaged.

Did you ever see that movie “The Last Emperor,” where like a 5-year-old is the emperor of China? There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, it’s all the Democrats’ fault. Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old. And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, “OK, this is what we’re really going to do.” And it was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats. Their thing was, “We’re going to get him impeached,” which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in. Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old.

Put it this way: Republicans tell outright lies. Democrats leave out key pieces of the truth that would lead to a more nuanced argument. In a sense, it’s all fake news.

And odd reaction online is that Rock is endorsing the idea that Democrats are to blame ultimately and those who believe as such is using the reply as fuel for the theory. Also in the interview, Jimmy Fallon’s Blackface incident gets a nod, but Rock brushed it off as a minor thing.

With Chris Rock’s name trending, we’ve scoured the replies from all sides to his quip regarding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the pandemic and shared them out below.

