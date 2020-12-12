CLOSE
HomeNews

#CrossTalk: Twitter Celebrates Tiffany D. Cross’ New MSNBC Show, ‘The Cross Connection’

Posted December 12, 2020

Texas Conference For Women 2019

Source: Marla Aufmuth / Getty


Tiffany D. Cross is one of the most dynamic political commentators and journalists on the scene today, displaying her expert views and opinions as a guest weekend host on MSNBC. The Atlanta, by way of Cleveland, native’s hard work paid off wonderfully and she now has her own weekend program on the network, The Cross Connection.

The Cross Connection made its official debut Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, this after filling in for Joy Reid’s former AM Joy program. Reid has since vacated the AM Joy weekend slot to become the weeknight host of The ReidOut. Those familiar with Cross will note that she is laser-focused on the facts and has a delivery that is both passionate but also artful, all of which points to her time at CNN as a show producer among other networks.

Now in the spotlight with her own program, fans and followers of Cross will now have a chance to watch the show and her guests discuss the political topics of the week across two hours. And if the reaction on Twitter is any indication, Cross has a hit on her hands with The Cross Connection.

We’ve got the reactions to the inaugural episode of Tiffany D. Cross’ The Cross Connection below. Learn more about Ms. Cross here.

And you have to watch this sweet welcome video from her MSNBC colleagues below.

Photo:

#CrossTalk: Twitter Celebrates Tiffany D. Cross’ New MSNBC Show, ‘The Cross Connection’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Related Galleries
Trick Daddy Proudly Declares He Likes Getting Salad Tossed, Proctology Twitter Digs In
GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn Capes For U.S. Capitol Insurrectionists, Calls Arrested Traitors “Political Prisoners”
London On Da Track Calls Cap On Summer Walker Claiming He’s Begging For Some Plant-Based Loving
Supreme Reveals New York Yankees Fall 2021 Collaboration [Photos]
You Know The Vobbs: Snoh Aalegra Shoots Down Joe Budden Dating Rumors
Lee “Scratch” Perry Passes Away, Twitter Salutes The Legend
Close