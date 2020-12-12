CrossTalk: Twitter Celebrates Tiffany D. Cross’ New MSNBC Show, ‘The Cross Connection’

Tiffany D. Cross is one of the most dynamic political commentators and journalists on the scene today, displaying her expert views and opinions as a guest weekend host on MSNBC. The Atlanta, by way of Cleveland, native’s hard work paid off wonderfully and she now has her own weekend program on the network,

The Cross Connection made its official debut Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, this after filling in for Joy Reid’s former AM Joy program. Reid has since vacated the AM Joy weekend slot to become the weeknight host of The ReidOut. Those familiar with Cross will note that she is laser-focused on the facts and has a delivery that is both passionate but also artful, all of which points to her time at CNN as a show producer among other networks.

Now in the spotlight with her own program, fans and followers of Cross will now have a chance to watch the show and her guests discuss the political topics of the week across two hours. And if the reaction on Twitter is any indication, Cross has a hit on her hands with The Cross Connection.

We’ve got the reactions to the inaugural episode of Tiffany D. Cross’ The Cross Connection below. Learn more about Ms. Cross here.

And you have to watch this sweet welcome video from her MSNBC colleagues below.

